Viral fever raging in Rohilkhand region, health dept on the alert

Lucknow : Cases of viral fever have gone up in Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad and Pilibhit districts of Rohilkhand region in the past week. According to health department officials, the district hospitals and government health centres are receiving close to 1,000 new cases every day in each of the districts.

In Badaun district, most of the out patients are reporting with symptoms of viral fever. Vijay Bahadur Raj, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital said, “We receive 1,100 to 1,400 out patients every day and most of them show symptoms of viral fever. The patients are being treated symptomatically.”

According to experts, the symptoms of viral fever include high temperature, weakness that could be combined with dry nose and sore throat. On Saturday, close to 700 new patients showing symptoms of viral fever were reported in Moradabad district. The number of such patients in Bareilly and Pilibhit district was 800 and 600 respectively.

The district administration has collected blood samples from some of these patients and sent them for dengue and malaria tests, which commonly spread during this season. “The samples are being taken from the most susceptible patients. So far we have a few confirmed cases of malaria in Badaun but no case of dengue so far,” said the CMS.

Close to 20 positive cases of malaria were reported from Hasanganj village of Salarpur area of Badaun this week. The district administration has sent a health team to prevent the spread of malaria in the area.

The health administration in Bareilly and Pilibhit is also facing similar challenges. Dr Balveer Singh, chief medical officer (CMO) of Badaun said, “There has been a sharp increase in cases of viral fever in the district. We are keeping an eye on the situation. Separate malaria and dengue wards have also been established in the district hospital and tests are being done to confirm infection. The district has not reported any case of dengue yet.”

Officials of the government health department have also claimed that the spike in case of viral fever is a norm post monsoon, asserting that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, district magistrate of Pilibhit Pulkit Khare held a review meeting on Saturday with health department officials on the issue. “The health department has been directed to keep a close watch on cases of dengue and malaria, if any, in the district and ensure proper treatment. The officials of the health department have informed me that there is no shortage of medicines to treat patients in the district,” said the DM.