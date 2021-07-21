Virar hospital fire: Charge sheet filed against three directors

The Arnala Coastal police have submitted the charge sheet to the Vasai court in connection with the Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire case.

Fifteen Covid-19 patients were charred to death after a fire broke out on the second floor of the four-storey private hospital

The charge sheet was filed in mid-July before the court which named the directors and owners, Bastimal Shah, his son, Dr Dilip Bastimal Shah, 56, Dr Shailesh Dharamdev Pathak, 47, said an officer.

The three accused were held under sections 304 (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by negligence and endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code.

The sessions court, Vasai, had rejected their bail plea. However, they were released on bail in mid-May, by the high court.

The Vasai court observed that only six fire extinguishers were in working condition and the operational validity of 14 fire extinguishers installed, had expired.

No official from the civic body or the fire brigade inspected the fire audit certificate, although the check is mandatory after every six months. The fire licence had to be renewed in September 2020, but was renewed only last month, said the police.

Furthermore, the MSEDCL in their report to the court said the hospital underused the sanctioned power supply.

The framing of charges will commence within a month and the trial subsequently, as per protocol, said the officer.