Vns college murder follow-up: Accused held, jailed; students stage dharna on campus

A group of students led by student leaders staged a demonstration at Uday Pratap College, Varanasi, on Saturday, a day after the murder of Surya Pratap Singh, an undergraduate student. Students handing over a memo of their demands to the police on Saturday (HT Photo)

They demanded a financial assistance of ₹1 crore and government job to a member of the family of Surya Pratap Singh, who was killed on Friday. They also demanded that the trial of the accused involved in the incident be conducted in a fast track court and also that the principal of the college be removed. Amid police deployment, the students continued their dharna till afternoon.

The accused, Manjit Chauhan, was arrested and produced before a court from where he was sent to judicial custody.

Chauhan, who shot Surya Pratap Singh dead, told the police that he and his friend, Anuj Singh, killed Singh because he thrashed him several times in the name of ragging.

A joint team of Shivpur Police Station and SOG Varanasi on Friday night arrested Manjit Chauhan from near Rameshwar Mahadev Inter College Shivpur a few hours after he shot Singh, police said on Saturday.

An illegal firearm used in the incident was recovered, said the police. Chauhan, 21, is a resident of Chandmari Badalalpur under Shivpur police station area in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate (city) Alok Verma reached the college and interacted with the agitating students and pacified them.

The students submitted a letter of their demands, addressed to district magistrate, Varanasi, to the ADM (City) who assured the students that their letter will be sent to the higher authorities.

Thereafter students called off their demonstration.