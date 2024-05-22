Vote on the basis of work, development, says Ggm’s BJP pick

Gurugram: Sitting Gurugram MP and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nominee Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday evening held a roadshow in Old Gurugram where he urged people to vote for the BJP based on the developmental work done in Gurugram and Haryana. Union Minister of State and BJP Gurgaon parliamentary constituency candidate, Rao Inderjit Singh at a road show in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The road show comprising BJP functionaries, workers and supporters of the Gurugram MP began from Prem Mandir at the Old Railway Road and passed through Sadar Bazar concluding at the Maharaja Agrasen Chowk. Members of different business associations and community groups felicitated Singh during the road show.

“I have always worked for the people of Gurugram setting aside caste, community and religion and you have tested me. BJP governments ended discrimination with Gurugram and south Haryana after it came to power in 2014. We have seen several infrastructure work come up in the last 10 years. In the next five, projects such as the metro rail, RRTS and Orbital Rail will be taken up in Gurugram. I appeal to you to vote for the development carried out by PM Narendra Modi across the country, including Gurugram,” he said.

Singh also said that he had received a lot of support from the people across Gurugram and was expecting to win with a large margin.

Gurugram will go to polls on 25 and it is likely to see a triangular contest between the BJP, JJP and Congress.

The Gurugram MP will take on actor turned politician Raj Babbar of the Congress, who has also been working hard to mobilise voters in his favour in both rural and urban areas.

Babbar on Tuesday covered Firozpur Jhirka in Nuh, Kadarpur in Gurugram, Sadhrana and several places in rural areas asking people to shun the BJP as the party and its candidate had failed to deliver on development, employment and other promises made by them. “The BJP did not set up the defence university, the metro project has remained on paper for the last 20 years, and similarly other key infrastructure projects have remained only on paper. The civil hospital in Gurugram, bus stands for the city etc can be found only in announcements,” he said.

JJP candidate Rahul Yadav also known as Fazilpuria on Tuesday held a roadshow on Pataudi road, which started from Binola and concluded at Farrukhnagar. Addressing the people, Yadav said that it was time the people of Gurugram voted for change as this area needed a young political leader, who can speak for the people and resolve their woes. “The people of Gurugram want an MP, who is accessible and available to them all the time unlike the sitting MP, who mostly remains in Delhi. The people have made up their mind and they will support the BJP in this election,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.