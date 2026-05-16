Voters in Delhi can submit SIR enumeration forms online

New Delhi: Voters in Delhi will have an option to submit their enumeration forms online during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, for which door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin from June 30, an official said on Friday. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, and the final roll on October 7, after the disposal of claims and objections. (HT)

To facilitate verification, the voter list from Delhi’s last SIR conducted in 2002 has been uploaded on the CEO Delhi website, the official said.

Voters who shifted to Delhi after 2002 can search their names on the portal. “In such cases where the name of present electors does not appear in the voter list of 2002 but the name of their parents appears, they have to provide details of their parents/relatives in the enumeration form,” the official said.

Representatives from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the objective of the SIR is to ensure that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll”. The exercise will cover all citizens aged 18 years and above as of the qualifying date, October 1, they added.

Over 13,000 BLOs will carry out house-to-house visits between June 30 and July 29. Existing voters will be given duplicate enumeration forms, with one copy to be filled out and returned to the BLO. Officials said no documents will be required to be submitted along with the enumeration forms.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, and the final roll on October 7, after the disposal of claims and objections.

Rationalisation of polling stations will also be undertaken as ECI has reduced the limit of 1,500 voters per polling station to 1,200 voters per polling station for ease of electors during the poll, they added.

In the lead-up to SIR, regular meetings will also be conducted with the recognised political parties seeking their cooperation for the successful completion of the exercise. The first such meeting is scheduled in the coming week to inform them of the important points of law and procedures of the SIR and seek their cooperation.