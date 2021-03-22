Home / Cities / Others / ‘Voters will give befitting reply to corrupt regime in Kerala’: Rahul Gandhi
others

‘Voters will give befitting reply to corrupt regime in Kerala’: Rahul Gandhi

On a two-day visit, Gandhi will be addressing around 40 meetings. Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the state during the weekend.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Vypin, India – March 22, 2021: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with UDF candidate Deepak Joy during an election campaign rally at Goshree junction, in Vypin, Ernakulam District, Kerala, India, on Monday, March 22, 2021. (Photo by Vivek R Nair / Hindustan Times) **To go with Ramesh Babu’s story**

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala saying it was steeped in corruption and the intervention of the opposition only prevented it from gifting deep-sea fishing rights to a foreign firm.

Addressing a series of election rallies in coastal areas of Kochi, Gandhi said people will give a befitting reply to the Left’s politics of vendetta, nepotism and corruption. In the midst of a stiff three-cornered contest in the April 6 assembly election, the party is relying heavily on the leader to retrieve its prospects. On a two-day visit, he will be addressing around 40 meetings and in the weekend Priyanka will also visit the state, said party leaders.

“The government was on the verge of giving fishing rights to an American giant and it was stopped after the opposition leader raised it. Later, the government was forced to scrap the agreement,” he said.

Gandhi said for youngsters in Kerala jobs were not a reality, but a dream. “The government’s primary responsibility is to give jobs to youngsters, not to their organization and cadres. The LDF government here and the BJP in Delhi have failed miserably on this. If you are a young person in Kerala, a job isn’t a reality but a dream,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Village heads in J’khand’s Kolhan set to get judicial powers under a British rule still alive

HC asks law colleges to stop admissions for now, scraps B.Ed college appointments

After 65 days, UP’s daily case count breaches 500-mark

Pvt hospitals in Kanpur run out of Covid vaccine

Earlier in the day, while interacting with students of St Theresa’s College, he said women are much more powerful than men. Later he showed some tips of Japanese martial art form Aikido to students as requested by them. “I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men,” he said.

He asked girl students not to be under the illusion that they are less powerful. “Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful, but don’t buy it,” he said. But he asked women not to misuse this power. “Once you realized that you are powerful, then the tendency to misuse it also comes, it is not right,” he said. Last month, during his trip to Kollam, he swam with fishermen in deep seas. His frequent trips to the state worried the Left which is eying continuation of power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP