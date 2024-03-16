Voting in Goa for two Lok Sabha seats on May 7

Voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will take place during the third phase of voting on May 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. On the same day, southern Maharashtra and north Karnataka will also go to polls. (Representative file photo)

Addressing a press conference, chief electoral officer for Goa Ramesh Verma, said that the commission will make every effort to bring about a high voter turnout, especially young voters.

“Our state Goa is in phase three as per the schedule. We have our date of poll on 7 May 2024, Tuesday. We have added more than 25,000 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years and will try to ensure that each person who was added to this list will come out and cast their vote,” Verma said.

Goa has a total of 11.72 lakh registered voters of which 5.78 lakh are in North Goa and 5.93 are in South Goa.

Goa has two parliamentary seats -- the north Goa seat currently represented by five-time MP and Union minister of state for tourism, ports, shipping and waterways Shripad Naik (BJP) and the south Goa seat represented by Francisco Sardinha (Congress).

While the BJP has announced that Naik will be renominated for his seat, neither party has announced a candidate for the South Goa seat.

The INDIA alliance, in a joint statement issued earlier, had announced that both the seats will be contested by the Congress as part of the alliance.