 Madhya Pradesh: Voting for 29 Lok Sabha seats to be held in four phases - Hindustan Times
Madhya Pradesh: Voting for 29 Lok Sabha seats to be held in four phases

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Voting for the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on June 4 in four phases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

As many as 56 million voters will exercise their franchise in the state.

The first phase of voting in MP will be held on April 19 in Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituencies.

The second phase of voting will be held on April 26 at Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul.

The third phase of voting will be held on May 7 at Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal and Rajgarh.

In the last phase, the election will be held at Dewas, Ujjain, Indore, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa on May 13.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

