Lok Sabha election schedule: UP, MP, Delhi & Rajasthan to vote on these dates. Counting on June 4

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. These four states all together send 141 members to the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4(HT_PRINT)

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election schedule

India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh will witness polling in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. UP sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.



The BJP had recorded its best ever performance in the state by winning 71 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the previous 2019 elections, it had won 62 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party grand alliance won 15 seats. The Congress could win just one seats in the state, registering its worst ever performance since independence. Then Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani by over 50,000 votes.



Delhi Lok Sabha election schedule



Voting in Delhi across seven parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 25. The BJP had won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 election. The saffron camp will be competing against the Congress-AAP alliance.



The BJP currently has eight out of 70 seats in the assembly while the Aam Aadmi Party has 62. Helmed by Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP also rules Municipal Corporation of Delhi.



Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election schedule

Madhya Pradesh will vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The BJP, which currently rules the state, will be hoping to repeat its 2023 assembly election success against the Congress. The saffron party had won 163 out of 230 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 27 out of 29 seats.



Rajasthan Lok Sabha election schedule

Rajasthan will vote in two phases on April 19 and 26. The election in this desert state is being held six months after the BJP had staged a comeback by winning 115 seats. The ruling party would be hoping to repeat its 2014 and 2019 electoral performance. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it had won all 25 seats while in 2019 it won all seats again in an alliance with Hanuman Beniwal's RLP.