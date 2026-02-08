In a horrible incident, a minor girl was allegedly assaulted by villagers brutally, who barged into her house in her parents’ absence, allegedly tied her to a pole and thrashed mercilessly over allegations of having an affair with a boy who was also brought by them to the girl’s house. W Champaran: Minor girl found dead in her house, parents say she was murdered over ‘love affair’

The girls, according her parents, was found hanging from the ceiling fan when they returned. They alleged that the attackers did it as the girl must have died die to beating. The police confirmed the incident recovered from her house at Rakhai village under Sikarpur police station area of West Champaran on Friday evening.

The incident took place on February 5.

The police have arrested one Istekhar Ansari, son of Abdul Karim, resident of Rakhai which falls under Sikarpur police station.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case number 130/26 dated February 6, under sections 126(2), 127(2), 109(1), 103(1), 61(2) and 3(5) against eleven named accused and 50 other unidentified persons.

“After reaching the spot, the family members of the deceased stated that on February 5 night, some anti-social elements from Rakhai village brought a minor boy from another Tola of the same village to the deceased girl’s house and forcibly tried to make him admit that he was in touch with the minor girl. When the boy refused to accept this, the accused persons allegedly dragged the girl out of the house, tied both the boy and the girl, and assaulted them,” reads a police statement released on February 7.

In a video footage that had emerged from the village, the deceased’s mother has alleged that the accused persons assaulted her daughter and killed her, hanging the body inside the victim’s house before fleeing the spot. “There was none at the house except for my bed-ridden mother-in-law when the crime was perpetrated,” said the deceased’s mother.

Sikarpur’s station house officer (SHO) Jwala Singh said body was on the floor when the police team reached deceased’s house.

When contacted, Narkatiaganj’s sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Jai Prakash Singh said the body bore injury marks on her body. “The postmortem on the body has been conducted. We are waiting for the report to arrive at any conclusion whether it is a suicide or murder case,” the SDPO said.