Wakad resident duped of Rs65K in “special SIM card” scam

PUNE A man from Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, was duped of ₹65k by a caller who falsely promised to get him a choice phone number at a price.

The victim was identified as Shankar Manohar Jadhav (45), a local businessman living in Pink City, Wakad.

Jadhav received an SMS claiming that he could get a SIM for a lucky number. He then received a call from the same number which had sent that SMS.

The caller convinced Jadhav that he was speaking on behalf of a major mobile service provider and claimed that he could give him a SIM card with a phone number of the complainant’s choice.

The caller provided a bank account number and asked Jadhav to deposit ₹65,554.90 in it in order to get his choice number.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with section 66 of Information Technology Act was registered at Wakad police station against the unidentified caller, on Wednesday night.