Wall collapse damages 7 vehicles in Ludhiana’s Books Market parking

At least seven vehicles were damaged after a part of the compound wall of the parking lot in ‘Books Market’, adjoining Chaura Bazaar in old city area, collapsed following light rain on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

After the incident, traders removed their vehicles from the spot.

Books Market Traders association president Jaspal Singh Bunty said all traders of the Books Market, Pindi Street, Gur Mandi, Chaura Bazar park their vehicles here. “The compound wall collapsed after a brief spell of rain. We pay ₹1,800 to the parking contractor every month. It is their responsibility to ensure the safety of our vehicles but they failed. We will seek compensation from the contractor for our loss.”