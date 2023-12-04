Waqf property case: Cops to take Ashraf’s kin Saddam’s custody remand

The Prayagraj police will soon produce slain mafioso-politician Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s brother-in-law, Saddam, in the Prayagraj district court and seek his custody remand to question him in the Waqf properties’ grabbing case. Saddam was arrested from Delhi last month and is currently lodged in Bareilly Jail.

The persons named in the FIR lodged on November 18 include Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, two brothers-in-law, Zaid and Saddam, a village head, Shibli of Hatwa village, a Mutawalli, Asiyam and his wife, Zeenat, as well as one Tariq of Hatwa village.

Saddam was arrested by the STF from a mall in Delhi on September 28. He was wanted in a case lodged against him in Bareilly. He has been accused of providing facilities to Ashraf in jail with the help of jail staff. However, after his name surfaced in the grabbing of Waqf properties, the Prayagraj police will soon take his remand to question him about his role in the case. The caretaker, Mabood Ahmad, alleged that he raised an objection on grabbing the Waqf properties and even made several complaints against Saddam and others. However, no action was taken against them and instead he was threatened by the accused to remain silent on the issue.

“I again made a complaint to senior administrative officials following which a fresh enquiry was carried out. Despite receiving threats, I helped in the investigation which exposed the anomalies. The illegal construction on the Waqf property should now be demolished,” he added.

Ahmad alleged that first Asiyam offered him cash for not raising objection to grabbing of Waqf land. Later, he allegedly started issuing threats to kill him when he refused. The piece of land the accused are alleged to have occupied using forged documents, is worth ₹50 crore, he said.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant had constituted a committee comprising ADM (City) Madan Kumar; SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Singh and district minority welfare officer Krishna Murari to inquire into the complaint made by Ahmad.

Primary investigations revealed that Waqf properties at Bamrauli were illegally sold. Mutwalli Asiyam Ahmad failed to provide any clarification on the anomalies following which further action was taken.

“An FIR was registered under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 468 (forgery of document for purpose of cheating), 471 (knowingly using a forged document pretending it as genuine,) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is now on. Ashraf’s brother-in-law, Saddam, may also be taken into custody remand for questioning into the case,” police officials said.

The Prayagraj police had attached the house built on the Waqf property, on Sunday. The house was in the name of slain mafia Ashraf’s wife, Zainab, who is absconding and is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case.

