Warrant issued against Atiq’s henchmen

The court of commissioner of police Prayagraj has issued a warrant against slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen Asif Durrani and Aijaz Akhtar. (Pic for representation)

A notice under Goonda Act was served to them but they failed to appear before the court, officials said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police are tightening the noose around historysheeters, gangsters and other criminals including the close aides and henchmen of slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmed, and issuing notices against them.

As such, notice under Goonda Act was also issued against Aijaz Akhtar and Asif Durrani who are members of Atiq’s IS-227 gang. The duo failed to present themselves before the court.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma has now instructed Dhumanganj police station to serve the warrant against the duo and take further legal action against them.

Aijaz Akhtar and Asif Durrani have been close aides of Atiq Ahmed and they have been involved in criminal activities. A resident of Begum Bazar area, Aijaz Akhtar has 22 while Asif has 17 cases lodged against him at different police stations of Prayagraj. Asif is also accused of running an illegal slaughterhouse in Gaus Nagar area while Aijaz Akhtar is an accused in Raju Pal murder case. He had even attempted to flee from police custody in 2018.

The houses of the duo were demolished by PDA under Gangster Act during the drive against mafia elements in 2020.