Watch: EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters days after court order

AIADMK interim general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday visited the party’s headquarters in Chennai where he was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters.

Palaniswami visited the headquarters for the first time after being elected as the party’s interim general secretary. A division bench of the Madras high court has set aside the August 17 single-bench judgment in favour of O Panneerselvam (OPS) on the party leadership dispute.

When asked about the return of his aide-turned-rival O Panneerselvam (OPS), Palaniswami said, “OPS had led the violence at the party HQ. How can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon.”

“Elections will be held soon for the post of party's general secretary. Today, we entered the party headquarters and paid our respects to party leaders late MGR and late J Jayalalithaa,” he further said.

Following the General Council meeting on July 11 where EPS formally assumed the role of party general secretary, the Madras high court issued a verdict on August 17. The judgment nullified the July 11th meeting and invalidated the appointment of the EPS as general secretary.

