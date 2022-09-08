Watch: EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters days after court order

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others
Published on Sep 08, 2022 09:55 PM IST

E Palaniswami visited the AIADMK headquarters for the first time after being elected as the party’s interim general secretary.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

AIADMK interim general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday visited the party’s headquarters in Chennai where he was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters.

Palaniswami visited the headquarters for the first time after being elected as the party’s interim general secretary. A division bench of the Madras high court has set aside the August 17 single-bench judgment in favour of O Panneerselvam (OPS) on the party leadership dispute.

Watch the gathering after EPS arrived at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai

When asked about the return of his aide-turned-rival O Panneerselvam (OPS), Palaniswami said, “OPS had led the violence at the party HQ. How can the party cadre accept his return to the party? He has betrayed the party. OPS is like a chameleon.”

“Elections will be held soon for the post of party's general secretary. Today, we entered the party headquarters and paid our respects to party leaders late MGR and late J Jayalalithaa,” he further said.

Following the General Council meeting on July 11 where EPS formally assumed the role of party general secretary, the Madras high court issued a verdict on August 17. The judgment nullified the July 11th meeting and invalidated the appointment of the EPS as general secretary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
chennai
