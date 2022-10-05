Watchtower on Taj campus: Grab unique views of Taj, Fort, Mehtab Bagh and Yamuna from single point

Tourists will have the unique opportunity to view the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Mehtab Bagh and the River Yamuna from a watchtower coming up in the green surroundings of the Taj Mahal. The tourism minister of Uttar Pradesh is to open the facility before Diwali, officials of the horticulture department said.

“This comes as another step in the measures taken for promotion of tourism by the chief minister. This watchtower, which will provide the unique views from single point, is coming up in the lush green shadows of the Taj Mahal,” said Kaushal Kumar Neeraj, the deputy director, horticulture.

“This watchtower is located in Sheesh Mahal Park maintained by the horticulture department, contributing to greenery within and around Taj Mahal. It is located on the western side of the Taj Mahal and will be opened to the public before Diwali,” Neeraj said.

“The watchtower was initially built as a security point to keep an eye around the Taj Mahal but it began disintegrating with time. It was demolished and brought up anew in the form of a tourist point with a capacity to hold 100 tourists at a time. The project, including maintenance of the Sheesh Mahal Park and watchtower, had cost ₹72 lakh,” said the official.

Entry to the Sheesh Mahal park will be ticketed and will have a hut where tourists can rest for a while. Other attractions will be a statue, fountain, lighting and a canteen, besides other attractions to be added before Diwali, officials claimed.