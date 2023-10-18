Water scarcity in Prayagraj’s Allahpur: HC summons dist admn officials

Taking a serious note of water scarcity in Allahpur area of Prayagraj, the Allahabad high court directed the district magistrate, Prayagraj, executive engineer, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Prayagraj and the managing director, Jalkal Vibhag, Nagar Nigam Prayagraj, to remain present before the court tomorrow (on October 19), on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Hearing a PIL filed by one Dev Raj Singh and four others, a division bench comprising chief justice Pritinker Diwaker and justice Ashutosh Srivastava observed, “Respective submissions made by the counsel for the respondents make it clear that they have made a mockery of the system and none of the officer is serious to look into the basic problems being faced by the public at large”.

In the PIL, the petitioners alleged that the residents of Tilak Nagar locality (in Allahpur area) of Prayagraj have faced a scarcity of water since 2021, where about 10,000 houses are situated.

The counsel representing Jalkal Vibhag, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, submitted that though there is enough water with this department but on account of removal of transformer by the electricity department, the water crisis has deepened. The counsel for Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Prayagraj, submitted that since the land has not been allotted to the electricity department, there is no place for installation of transformer. In addition to it, the counsel for the state government submitted that residents may approach the district magistrate, Prayagraj, who shall look into the matter.

