Water shortage continues in parts of east, north-east Delhi

New Delhi

Water supply continued to remain affected in parts of east Delhi on Monday — for the third consecutive day — even as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed to have completed the repair work of an interconnection pipeline that had resulted in shortage in the above mentioned areas for the last couple of days.

A DJB statement issued on Monday said that water supply was restored in around 90% areas that had been impacted by the repair work. Supply in areas around Mayur Vihar Phase-I, II and III, parts of Trilokpuri, Shashi Garden, Acharya Niketan and Patparganj continued to remain affected till Monday evening.

“Mayur Vihar and adjoining areas are at the tail end of the distribution system; hence it will take time for water to reach there. Rest 90% of all areas have all resumed supply,” DJB said in its response.

The water utility agency had said on Sunday that supply to all localities will be restored by the evening or by Monday morning. However, even in areas like Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mandawali, Shahadara, Ghazipur and Patparganj, where supply was resumed on Monday morning, the flow was thin. Residents also complained that the water being supplied was murky and raised a stench.

Water supply in some areas in east and north-east Delhi was impacted on Friday, after the DJB began interconnection work on 1200mm diameter main lines at Jal Vihar and Greater Kailash.

The interconnection work was started after complaints received by residents of Vikas Kunj, reporting major leakages at the GK main lines, which resulted in water entering the basements of their houses and posing a threat to the building structure.

DJB on March 11 had issued an advisory to people that due to the repair work of pipeline, the water supply would be affected from 10am on Friday to 10am on Saturday. However, by Saturday the water utility agency had issued a fresh advisory, extending the timing of the shortage till the next day morning.

On Monday, several residents took to Twitter tagging DJB’s official handle, asking when the water supply will be restored to these areas.

“It has been over 72 hours since there is no water in MV phase-3. You said that the supply will be restored by yesterday (Sunday) evening. Pl (Please) find a sol (solution),” tweeted Prakash Tiwari.

DJB officials said that throughout Monday, water tankers were being made available to residents of these areas free of cost, to make up for the shortage.

“By evening supply had come in 99% of the localities and by Tuesday morning regular supply would continue,” a senior DJB official said.