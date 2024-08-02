Water supply in Gurugram to remain erratic for 36 hours from Monday

Gurugram: Water supply is likely to remain affected in several parts of the city for 36 hours beginning Monday since the supply will remain turned off from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant, a notice issued by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) read. Water supply is likely to remain affected in several parts of the city for 36 hours beginning Monday since the supply will remain turned off from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant, a notice by the GMDA read. (AFP PHOTO.)

According to the notice, the plant will remain shut for 36 hours for maintenance work and for the replacement of a valve from 10am on August 5 to 10pm on August 6. During this period, the authority will also shift a master water pipeline at Bakhtawar Chowk. The authority said that due to the closure of the plant for 36 hours, water supply will be affected in many parts of Gurugram.

A GMDA spokesperson said that water supply will be affected in Dayanand Colony, areas of Old Gurugram, Laxman Vihar, New Colony booster station, Choti Mata booster station, Sectors 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 33, 34, 37C, 37D, 81 to 115 and the booster station at Sector 51, besides all sectors from 42-74 and Badshahpur.

“Maintenance work will be carried out at the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant where a non-return valve will be replaced. We request residents to use water judiciously and ensure that they have adequate stock to be used when the supply is low,” said the spokesperson.

The GMDA supplies 570 MLD (millions of litres per day) water daily to the city after treating the canal water from the Yamuna at its treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai. The authority pumps the water from these plants to its different boosting stations across the city from where it is supplied to private colonies and HSVP sectors. In the next two to three years, the authority has plans to take its treatment capacity close to 900 MLD, GMDA officials said.