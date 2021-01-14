IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow
others

Water supply to be disrupted in south Delhi today and tomorrow

Due to a repair work at south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, water supply to some of the localities in that area will be affected on Friday and Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:42 PM IST
HT Image

Due to a repair work at south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, water supply to some of the localities in that area will be affected on Friday and Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Thursday.

“Due to some miscellaneous work, the evening water supply on January 15 and the morning water supply on January 16 will not be available in South Delhi areas, which receive water from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant,” the DJB said.

The areas that will be affected by the repair work are Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Kailash Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, GK, Vasant Kunj, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sarita Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Shahpur Jat, Panchsheel Park, Sidharth Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sriniwaspuri and Chattarpur.

The DJB said that the shutdown period will be of 15 hours, from 10am on Friday to 1am on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.