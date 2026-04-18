Wayanad , Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Saturday dismissed reports of cracks in houses constructed under the government township project for disaster victims here, stating that no structural damage had been found.

Wayanad township houses built with strict quality checks, no structural cracks: Minister Rajan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The minister clarified that only minor dampness was noticed on a terrace, and not any crack as reported.

"Water seepage marks were seen, but there are no structural cracks," he told reporters after inspecting the site.

Rajan visited the township following recent media reports alleging cracks in one of the houses built for victims of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide disaster.

He examined the marked area closely and assessed the situation.

The minister explained that the houses in the township are being constructed following stringent procedures, unlike conventional house construction.

A total of 58 stages of quality checks are being carried out to ensure durability and safety, he said.

As part of the process, terraces are subjected to water retention tests for 24 hours and undergo swimming pool-grade waterproofing twice. Despite such measures, minor dampness may rarely occur in some areas, he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During inspection, a slight damp patch was identified in one house and marked with a pencil for further testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During inspection, a slight damp patch was identified in one house and marked with a pencil for further testing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rajan said the house would undergo another 24-hour water retention test, and waterproofing would be completed only after ensuring there is no leakage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajan said the house would undergo another 24-hour water retention test, and waterproofing would be completed only after ensuring there is no leakage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Technical experts from Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, who had been entrusted with the construction of the township, also clarified that there was no cause for concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical experts from Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, who had been entrusted with the construction of the township, also clarified that there was no cause for concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The revenue minister noted that the government had been providing uninterrupted support, including rent, daily allowance and coupons, for the past 20 months to the landslide-affected families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revenue minister noted that the government had been providing uninterrupted support, including rent, daily allowance and coupons, for the past 20 months to the landslide-affected families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said such assistance was not charity but a rightful entitlement of the people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said such assistance was not charity but a rightful entitlement of the people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajan further said that such sustained support to disaster victims was unprecedented in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajan further said that such sustained support to disaster victims was unprecedented in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He assured that if any issues arise after the affected families move into the newly constructed houses, Uralungal would address them, and it is the government's assurance.

Nearly two years after the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide, the survivors got a fresh lease of life on March 1, 2026 as the Kerala government handed over new homes to 178 families among them.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the first phase of the Wayanad Model Township constructed at Elton Estate here on March 1, marking the end of a long period of displacement for the families who had been living in rented and temporary accommodation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

wayanad kerala See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON