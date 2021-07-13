WCD outlines policy to ensure welfare of street children in Delhi

For the first time, the Delhi government’s department of women and child development (WCD) has come up with a policy SAMPARC (sustainable approach for multi-faceted progress aimed at reclaiming childhood) that not only defines street children but also chalks out the responsibilities for 10 of its agencies to identify, rehabilitate and ensure the welfare of such children. The policy could impact nearly 70,000 young lives in the Capital.

Delhi’s WCD minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said the new guidelines have for the first time attempted to define street children. “Any child who has run away from his/her family and is living on the streets or someone who lives with a family on the street, or a child who works on the street and goes back to a family after work are to be considered street children. The Kejriwal government believes in proper education and development of all children. I have also ordered the officers to ensure children living in shelter homes get good facilities and that no child’s education suffers due to lack of resources,” said Gautam.

The policy, a copy of which is with HT, empowers child welfare committees (CWCs) to take legal action against parents who are making their children beg with criminal or commercial intent. It also directs district administrations to identify such children who have turned 18, train them and induct them in the government’s civil defence volunteers force. “It will not only provide such vulnerable children respectable employment, but owing to their street experience they can assist many other children who come from similar backgrounds,” stated the document.

Although there has not been a thorough survey till date, estimates with the WCD department suggest that Delhi, on any given day, has 60,000 to 70,000 children surviving in “street-like” situations. The number includes those who live with families on the roadside or in temporary huts.

Rashmi Singh, director of the WCD department, said the government has also floated an expression of interest (EOI) for authorising NGOs and civil society organisations to identify and conduct profiling of vulnerable children, map resources and match their needs.

Specific roles have been assigned to different government agencies. For example, the health department and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) have to bring the street kids under the health safety net with mohalla clinics, Ayushman Bharat scheme, etc. The labour department will ensure skill and vocational training, and the municipal corporations have to ensure that birth and deaths are properly recorded and linked with the WCD data.

“As the nodal department, we have solicited the active role of all departments concerned so that we can have a coordinated approach. We are also inviting more civil society participation, apart from NGOs already partnering with us, to run open shelters for such children,” said Singh.

The Delhi government has 26 child care institutions (CCI). Additionally, the WCD department financially supports nine open shelters, run by NGOs, for street children. Data seen by HT showed that till June 30, 842 children were living in the government-run CCIs as against the total sanctioned capacity of 2,075--a clear indication that there is a greater necessity to identity more such children and put them under institutional care

The policy states that in case it is found that the custodians of a child are not his/her biological parents or guardians, the department will request a police investigation to prevent illegal adoption or trafficking. To increase the network of agencies and officials working on identifying and rescuing such vulnerable children, the policy also proposes to constitute the District Child Protection Convergence Committee (DCPCC) in each of the 11 districts, headed by the area’s district magistrate. This will be in addition to the district task force, which is already active.

Once identified and rescued, such children are to be produced before a child welfare committee to decide on whether to allow adoption or foster care or to put them in institutional care. In case, the child is with the family, then the entire family is to be repatriated to their home state or shifted to a Delhi government shelter, the policy stated.

It also talks about launching a new campaign, Suryodaya, to address children engaged in substance abuse. Under this initiative, every district will now have to have at least one wellness centre. The city’s first such centre has been opened in Sultanpuri.

Sudarshan Suchi, CEO of NGO Save the Children said, “These guidelines need to go hand in hand with the capacity building and training of all the child protection staff to ensure adequate delivery. In the absence of these detailed guidelines,including the ones on foster care and child sponsorship, it is critical for the CWCs to conduct regular visits and prepare a social investigation report for children who are in urgent need of care and protection. Under the provision of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, we need to identify the most appropriate caregiving support that is created and delivered at an individual level, because the needs of children vary on a case to case basis.”

Brinda Adige, an activist working for women and child rights, said, “The Delhi government will have to ensure that there is intra-departmental coordination and covergence, including the police and judiciary. There is no point in coming up with a policy if there is no coordination among the departments. Children, especially street children, require comprehensive input. The government should also work with the civil society organisations, as they work at the grassroot level and are more aware of the ground realities.”