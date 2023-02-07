‘We aim to encourage agri-tourism in Kashi with minimal environmental footprint’

VARANASI Born and bred in Varanasi, Sonal Sahai left a prolific career in software engineering to start an agri-tourism venture in his home town. To start his dream project, he quit his job as ERP consultant at KG Information Systems in Coimbatore. He says his new project is his way of giving back to society.

Sahai has already signed an MoU worth ₹50 crore with the U.P. tourism department. His project envisages to develop an “agri-tourism facility” near Chunar (Mirzapur). This would include eco-friendly accommodation in an agricultural set-up. There will also be adventure sports for families staying to experience the agrarian lifestyle in wilderness.

“Ecological & social sustainability is our guiding philosophy. We are committed to minimising our environmental footprint by integrating transparent eco-friendly practices throughout the agri-tourism farm stay. We have pledged towards judicious energy consumption,” said Sahai. He added that his stay facility would be an ideal destination for families, corporates, biologists, artists, writers, nature enthusiasts, college students, school children, and others.

Apart from being an ideal tourist destination, the project would also help in educating the small & marginal farmers and help in their skill development. They will learn modern and novel methods of farming that increases their yield.

For the project, 10 acres of land has been bought. Also, Sahai, along with a farm supervisor, underwent an extensive practical training in organic farming from Gujarat. His vast travel experience from visiting European, African, and Asian countries also adds to Sahai’s exposure.

Sahai first forayed into business 10 years ago by starting a Kidzee franchisee. He has also been running a destination management company “Indian Studio DMC” since 2015. “Indian Studio DMC gave us our first-hand experience with domestic and foreigner tourists. As we are already in the tourism sector, it would not be a difficult task to promote this new retreat as a tourist destination. My younger brother Avi Sahai, a Java Certified professional, has also quit his IT job in Chennai to support my venture. Now, both of us are taking forward our dream project of eco-friendly agri resort,” added Sahai.

LOCATION & TARGET AUDIENCE

Nestled in the lush green surroundings and blessed with pristine waters in its vicinity, the identified 10-acre land in Chunar is an embodiment of spiritual bliss, according to Sahai. The land is situated besides a beautiful water body, which is expected to be the highlight of the project. The land is located just 48 km (1.30 hr drive) from Varanasi with an excellent road connectivity, making it is a perfect spot for families to spend short vacations, said Sahai.

The agri-tourism stay primarily targets vacationers from Varanasi, Chunar, Mirzapur, Sonebhadra, and Robertsganj. The stay also has the potential to attract visitors from Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, and Prayagraj. “Our stay is a great option for people living in the neighbouring areas of Varanasi who do not have options for a day-outing or a weekend getaway in a peaceful, serene and a pollution free environment,” said Sahai.

