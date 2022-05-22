We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras
Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.”
The Mufti-e-Banaras was chairing a meeting of the committee’s members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city.
Nomani said, “The Gyanvapi Mosque and its affiliated premises is a Sunni Waqf Property which was accepted in court in 1937. In the Gyanvapi Mosque, Muslims have been offering namaz for ages. Concrete evidence of it is available which has been presented in court from time to time.”
He said that the whole matter is pending in the court, so “don’t pay heed to rumours and cooperate in maintaining peace.”
In the meeting, all the pending cases related to Gyanvapi were reviewed and a further strategy was discussed, SM Yasin, joint secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said.
Yasin presented details of the legal proceedings in Varanasi Court, Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court regarding the Gyanvapi case.
The committee’s advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.
Isharat Usmani conducted the programme and Mufti-e-Banaras expressed the vote of thanks.
Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy. The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators. Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.
Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts
In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers' recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision. The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19.
UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022.
Ludhiana | MLA Madan Lal Bagga inspects desilting work at Buddha Nullah
Ahead of the monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday inspected the desilting work at Buddha Nullah. Bagga was accompanied by superintending engineer Rajinder Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurtej Singh, sub-divisional officer Sukhdeep Singh and other civic department officials. Bagga said a poclain machine, 12 tippers and four bulldozers were pressed into service to clean the stretch near Chand Cinema bridge.
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan preside over cultural event in Ludhiana
Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over a cultural event organised by Udaya Kerala Arts and Sports Club at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Auditorium-2, here on Sunday. Sandhwan was accompanied by local MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina and Ashok Prashar Pappi.
