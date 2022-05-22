We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras

Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.”

The Mufti-e-Banaras was chairing a meeting of the committee’s members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city.

Nomani said, “The Gyanvapi Mosque and its affiliated premises is a Sunni Waqf Property which was accepted in court in 1937. In the Gyanvapi Mosque, Muslims have been offering namaz for ages. Concrete evidence of it is available which has been presented in court from time to time.”

He said that the whole matter is pending in the court, so “don’t pay heed to rumours and cooperate in maintaining peace.”

In the meeting, all the pending cases related to Gyanvapi were reviewed and a further strategy was discussed, SM Yasin, joint secretary, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said.

Yasin presented details of the legal proceedings in Varanasi Court, Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court regarding the Gyanvapi case.

The committee’s advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.

Isharat Usmani conducted the programme and Mufti-e-Banaras expressed the vote of thanks.