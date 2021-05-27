Weapon fired, 3 hurt in dawn incident at resort on Sinhagad road; cops hunt for suspect

PUNE: Three people were injured in a violent incident at a resort on Sinhagad road early on Thursday morning, where a weapon was also allegedly fired. The police are on the lookout for Bhagwan Narayan Pokharkar, member of the Khed Panchayat Samiti and the Shiv Sena.

The injured have been identified as Prasad Dashrath Kale, Santosh Sandbhor and Sakharam Shinde, according to police.

Pokharkar arrived at a hill-top resort located on the Khadakwasla stretch of Sinhagad road at 5:30am on Thursday, along with 15-20 of his supporters, according to the complainant.

Pokharkar’s supporters manhandled the resort staff, Pokharkar fired his weapon in the air, and the men molested the women from the families of the injured men. Pokharkar then forced Sandbhor and Shinde in one of the cars he had arrived in, and dropped them off at a distance from the resort, according to the complaint.

“The complainantis are telling us that there was a shooting. We also have CCTV [footage] showing a hand-held weapon,” said Vivek Patil, additional superintendent of police, Pune rural police.

The deputy superintendent of Pune rural police Sayee Bhore Patil said police were confirming if a weapon was fired at the resort. “Currently, there is a complaint by Kale and they all have injuries caused by wooden sticks and metal rods. We are looking for one suspect and are in the process of identifying his accomplices,” Patil said.

“Khed taluka Panchayat Samiti chairperson Bhagwan Narayan Pokharkar had completed his prescribed tenure, but was refusing to relinquish charge due to which other members of the Shiv Sena in the samiti, had sent a complaint to the district collector against him. The hearing of that matter was scheduled on May 31 and the other members of Shiv Sena in the panchayat samiti had gone to the resort on Wednesday,” read a statement from Pune rural police.

Pokharkar allegedly believed that the men visiting the resort were plotting against him in the run-up to the hearing, according to the police.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 452 (wrongful restraint), 363 (kidnapping), 354 (sexual harassment), rioting, and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3, 27 of the Arms Act; Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Haveli police station.