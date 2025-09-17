Prayagraj district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has cancelled the arms licences of former Samajwadi Party MLA and alleged mafia Vijay Mishra along with that of two others, Subhash Upadhyay of Nawabganj and Lallu Ram of Khiri. Weapon licences of ex-MLA Vijay Mishra, two others cancelled in Prayagraj

The action was taken based on recommendations from the police following reports of criminal involvement, said district officials.

Vijay Mishra, who hails from Khaptiya village of Handia in Prayagraj and has represented Bhadohi’s Gyanpur seat as MLA, has as many as 84 criminal cases registered against him across various districts, including serious charges such as attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, illegal possession of arms, extortion, gangrape, and violations under the SC/ST Act, Gangster Act, and the Public Representation Act.

He has already been convicted in four of these cases.

On September 12, the district magistrate acted upon a police report detailing Mishra’s criminal background and ordered the cancellation of his rifle licence. Cases against him are registered in various police stations including Handia, George Town, Civil Lines, Kotwali, Meerut Medical College, Jaitpura, Sarai Mamrej, Phulpur, Suryawan, Bhadohi, Shivpur, Orai, Gopiganj, and Gyanpur.

In addition to Mishra, Subhash Upadhyay, also known as Guddu, from Nawabganj had his rifle licence revoked. He is accused of using forged documents and firearms to illegally occupy land. FIRs against him were filed by Omanand Dwivedi in Bhawaniganj, Pratapgarh, and Avadhesh Mishra.

Lallu Ram from Khiri has also lost his double-barrel gun license. A case was filed against him in 2020 by Gajraj Yadav, who alleged that Lallu Ram assaulted him and his wife with the butt of a firearm. Another case of illegal mining of red soil and morang was registered against him in 2019 by engineer Suresh Chandra Yadav of the Belan Canal Division.

“Arms licences of three individuals with criminal backgrounds, including former MLA Vijay Mishra, have been cancelled. Strict action will be taken under the zero-tolerance policy against anyone found involved in such activities,” said the DM.