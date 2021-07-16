Web series shooting stopped in Lucknow after 5 test +ve for Covid

LUCKNOW: The shooting of the web series ‘Chuna’, starring Jimmy Shergill in the main lead, was stalled in Lucknow after five of 90 members in the unit tested positive for Covid. The entire crew was on Friday quarantined in four hotels, after five members tested positive on their arrival in Lucknow the previous day, said officials.

Those who tested positive were isolated from the other crew members. “The crew has been quarantined in the hotels they are staying and these have been sanitized,” said Dr Milind Vardhan, deputy chief medical officer.

These hotels are located in Gomti Nagar, Chinhat, Charbagh and Hussainganj.

“As per protocol, the members were tested on arrival at the production house on Thursday. Five of them comprising spot boys and loaders tested positive. Government officials got the entire team tested again, out of which 32 people (including actors) staying in a hotel in Gomti Nagar tested negative and the remaining reports are awaited,” informed line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky.

The crew shot at a location on Thursday. Lead actor of the series, Jimmy Shergill, is currently in Mumbai while actors Vikram Kochhar, Atul Srivastava and Namit Das amongst others are in Lucknow for the shooting. The series is being directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, a Lucknowite, who shot ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ in Lucknow in 2019.

Currently, Arbaaz Khan’s film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is being shot in the city and three more OTT series are lined up for shoot.

During the day, the health department took samples of 26 crew members who had tested negative (through antigen test). In all, 200 people have been listed for contact tracing. Till Friday, no other person among the crew or their contact list tested positive for Covid.

Some of OTT series crew members came by air and some by train. Those who were tested via antigen method had been tested again with RT-PCR method. The hotel staff that served the web series crew was also screened. The health department decided to send samples of Covid positive members for genome sequencing.