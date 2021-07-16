Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Web series shooting stopped in Lucknow after 5 test +ve for Covid
others

Web series shooting stopped in Lucknow after 5 test +ve for Covid

LUCKNOW: The shooting of the web series ‘Chuna’, starring Jimmy Shergill in the main lead, was stalled in Lucknow after five of 90 members in the unit tested positive for Covid
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:29 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW: The shooting of the web series ‘Chuna’, starring Jimmy Shergill in the main lead, was stalled in Lucknow after five of 90 members in the unit tested positive for Covid. The entire crew was on Friday quarantined in four hotels, after five members tested positive on their arrival in Lucknow the previous day, said officials.

Those who tested positive were isolated from the other crew members. “The crew has been quarantined in the hotels they are staying and these have been sanitized,” said Dr Milind Vardhan, deputy chief medical officer.

These hotels are located in Gomti Nagar, Chinhat, Charbagh and Hussainganj.

“As per protocol, the members were tested on arrival at the production house on Thursday. Five of them comprising spot boys and loaders tested positive. Government officials got the entire team tested again, out of which 32 people (including actors) staying in a hotel in Gomti Nagar tested negative and the remaining reports are awaited,” informed line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky.

The crew shot at a location on Thursday. Lead actor of the series, Jimmy Shergill, is currently in Mumbai while actors Vikram Kochhar, Atul Srivastava and Namit Das amongst others are in Lucknow for the shooting. The series is being directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, a Lucknowite, who shot ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ in Lucknow in 2019.

Currently, Arbaaz Khan’s film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is being shot in the city and three more OTT series are lined up for shoot.

During the day, the health department took samples of 26 crew members who had tested negative (through antigen test). In all, 200 people have been listed for contact tracing. Till Friday, no other person among the crew or their contact list tested positive for Covid.

Some of OTT series crew members came by air and some by train. Those who were tested via antigen method had been tested again with RT-PCR method. The hotel staff that served the web series crew was also screened. The health department decided to send samples of Covid positive members for genome sequencing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP