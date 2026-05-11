Wedding clash over spilled chicken curry leaves one dead in Gorakhpur

: A dispute over chicken curry accidentally spilling on a guest’s clothes during a wedding function escalated into a violent clash in Gorakhpur, leaving one person dead and six others injured. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday night.

Officials said the area around the marriage hall was found strewn with broken bricks and debris after the violence. (For representation only)

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Taking cognisance of the matter, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kaustubh suspended the local police outpost in-charge on Sunday, while seven accused were arrested in connection with the case.

SP North Gyanendra Kumar said the incident took place late Friday night at a marriage hall in the Bichhia area under Shahpur police station limits. Members of the groom’s procession and local attendees allegedly clashed using belts, sticks and bricks.

According to police, the wedding procession of Sameer Kumar, a sanitation worker, had arrived at Jungle Tulsiram village when dancing to DJ music allegedly triggered tensions. SP City Nimish Dashrath Patil said the dispute initially began during dancing and later intensified near the dining area when a rush for chicken servings led to jostling among guests. During the commotion, chicken curry reportedly spilled on a youth’s shirt, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent.

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{{^usCountry}} During the clash, Sumit Kumar (26), who had attended the wedding from the groom’s side, sustained critical injuries and was later declared dead at BRD Medical College on Saturday. Six others were also injured and admitted to the same hospital for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the clash, Sumit Kumar (26), who had attended the wedding from the groom’s side, sustained critical injuries and was later declared dead at BRD Medical College on Saturday. Six others were also injured and admitted to the same hospital for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the area around the marriage hall was found strewn with broken bricks and debris after the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the area around the marriage hall was found strewn with broken bricks and debris after the violence. {{/usCountry}}

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