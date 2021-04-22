Home / Cities / Others / Wedding in two hours: couples, families frustrated; virtual celebrations catching on
others

Wedding in two hours: couples, families frustrated; virtual celebrations catching on

PUNE For Shailesh Kshirsagar, new guidelines issued by the state government yesterday about strict restrictions on wedding ceremonies, are a matter of concern
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE For Shailesh Kshirsagar, new guidelines issued by the state government yesterday about strict restrictions on wedding ceremonies, are a matter of concern.

“Our wedding is scheduled for April 28 and as per the earlier guidelines, we were going to invite only 25 persons from both the sides. Now, it is stated that only two hours will be given for rituals. It is not possible to conduct an entire wedding in two hours. The government should rethink this decision,” said Kshirsagar.

As per the latest Covid norms declared on Wednesday by the state government, the wedding must end in two hours.

Manmeet Kaur’s daughter’s wedding is scheduled for next week. “We have invited only 20 persons from both the families and the wedding is going to happen in a private hall near our house in Kondhwa. It was to be a day-long event where all the safety precautions were to be taken. Limiting the time to two hours is not correct, as weddings cannot happen in a couple of hours.”

Meanwhile, a new trend of inviting guests online is emerging. Families send a YouTube link on social media to their friends and relatives, and on the day of the wedding the link is activated and people can attend the wedding ceremony virtually.

One such wedding, of Swagata Kadgaonkar, is scheduled on April 24 in Pune. Sucheta Kadgaonkar, Swagata’s sister, said, “As we cannot invite more than 25 people for the wedding, we decided to make it a virtually a grand event. An online video and streaming team have been contracted and they have already created a link on YoTube for the wedding day. We sent it to all our relatives, friends and guests and all of them are excited to attend the wedding virtually. From morning till evening, all the rituals will be streamed ‘live’ and people can watch it on YouTube.”

PUNE For Shailesh Kshirsagar, new guidelines issued by the state government yesterday about strict restrictions on wedding ceremonies, are a matter of concern.

“Our wedding is scheduled for April 28 and as per the earlier guidelines, we were going to invite only 25 persons from both the sides. Now, it is stated that only two hours will be given for rituals. It is not possible to conduct an entire wedding in two hours. The government should rethink this decision,” said Kshirsagar.

As per the latest Covid norms declared on Wednesday by the state government, the wedding must end in two hours.

Manmeet Kaur’s daughter’s wedding is scheduled for next week. “We have invited only 20 persons from both the families and the wedding is going to happen in a private hall near our house in Kondhwa. It was to be a day-long event where all the safety precautions were to be taken. Limiting the time to two hours is not correct, as weddings cannot happen in a couple of hours.”

Meanwhile, a new trend of inviting guests online is emerging. Families send a YouTube link on social media to their friends and relatives, and on the day of the wedding the link is activated and people can attend the wedding ceremony virtually.

One such wedding, of Swagata Kadgaonkar, is scheduled on April 24 in Pune. Sucheta Kadgaonkar, Swagata’s sister, said, “As we cannot invite more than 25 people for the wedding, we decided to make it a virtually a grand event. An online video and streaming team have been contracted and they have already created a link on YoTube for the wedding day. We sent it to all our relatives, friends and guests and all of them are excited to attend the wedding virtually. From morning till evening, all the rituals will be streamed ‘live’ and people can watch it on YouTube.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP