Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 16-18)

What: The Hyderabad skies are going to be lit this weekend. In continuation with the International Kite Show on Makarsankranti (January 14), the Telangana government will also host drone and hot air balloon shows. Expect drone football matches in the skies as drone fliers compete with each other.

What: A father-son relationship is a tricky, complicated one. But trust Zakir Khan to turn it into a laugh riot. His new Hindi show explores the dynamics between a father and a son, with his heartfelt humour. We recommend you drag your dad along and laugh out loud together.

There will also be synchronised formations as these flying machines dance in perfect synchrony to show the heritage wonders of Hyderabad. The hot air balloons are expected to take off early in the morning, making for a great twilight picture. At night, balloons with lights will turn Hyderabad into a fairytale evening.

When: Drone show on January 16 and 17 (Friday and Saturday), hot air balloon show on January 17 and 18 (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Drones show at Gachibowli Stadium in Gachibowli; Hot air balloons at Hyderabad Parade Grounds in Secunderabad

Entry: For more information log on to utsav.gov.in

Joy Jam 2.0 - A Desi Picnic

What: Bring out those picnic mats and board games, and chill at an outdoor brewery. It’s the best time to have an al fresco day with friends and family. But make it old-school: Desi music, chaas shots, lots of munchies, canvases to colour on, community games and interactive events.

Where: Onegolf Brewery, Vattinagulapalle, Nanakramgud

Entry: From ₹999. Book on sortmyscene.com

Anime painting workshop

What: If Naruto, Dragon Ball Z and One Piece are your jam, paint your heart out at this anime painting workshop. Artist Himani Matre will guide you, step-by-step to create an anime universe of your own on paper.