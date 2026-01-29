Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

Anoushka Shankar Chapters Tour (Music concert) The globally acclaimed, 14-time Grammy-nominated sitar virtuoso and composer Anoushka Shankar performs some of her most popular melodies (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

What: The globally acclaimed, 14-time Grammy-nominated sitar virtuoso and composer performs some of her most popular melodies (and some unexpected new work). The disciple and daughter of the legendary Ravi Shankar, she skilfully blends classical music with contemporary, global sounds, for which she has received much love and adulation from the world over. Here is an excellent opportunity to witness a world-class artist perform live and celebrate her three-decade journey of musical innovation and mastery.

When: Friday; 7pm

Where: The League, Financial District, Nanakramguda

Entry: From ₹1,000 onwards. Register on skillboxes.com

Ramayana Kalpavrksam Edition IV (Performing arts festival)

What: The Ramayana has inspired artists across generations. Many have attempted to understand it, reinterpret it and perform it for audiences around the globe. One such mega show seeing the epic though the works of classical, folk and contemporary artists. The line-up includes Odissi dance by Sujata Mohapatra and Preetisha Mohapatra, Carnatic vocal by Sandeep Narayan, Rajasthani folk music by the group Manganyar Magic and a puppetry show that makes the tale come to life. There will also be talks, discussions, and quizzes conducted by experts.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 7am onwards

Where: The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), near the Google Office, Madhapur

Entry: ₹1,200 onwards on ramayanakalpavrksam.com

Karakuri art workshop

What: Learn how to make mechanical paper crafts (paper models that actually move), at this workshop. Karakuri is a 17th-century Japanese craft that uses gears, cranks, cams and levers to create interactive toys with paper engineering. No electricity or any other source of power is required. Isn’t that dope? Spend an afternoon learning the cool engineering techniques and feel a sense of accomplishment.

When: Saturday; 2 pm and 4 pm

Where: Building 12A, Raheja Mindspace IT Park, HITEC City

Entry: ₹1,499 onwards on BookMyShow

Celebrating Dashrath Patel (Art exhibition)

What: See the work of one of India’s most influential modern masters. Patel’s practice spanned painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, product design, exhibition design, and architecture. On display are his early oil paintings, from the 1950s, his photographs (including those he shot while working with the legendary Henri Cartier Bresson), ceramics and more. The exhibition is curated by Sadanand Menon, cultural critic, writer, and long-time collaborator of Patel. The works tell an interesting story of India during independence and how it changed and evolved thereafter. Check this one out. Patel’s works are rarely up for public viewing.

When: Friday and Saturday; 11am to 7pm

Where: Srishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills

Entry: Free

Telangana Prehistoric Sites (Discussion and presentation)

What: If you are curious about how the first humans to walk the earth, lived and behaved, historian Sririamoju Haragopal’s lecture will offer some insights. He discusses the prehistoric cultures of Telangana, focusing on how humans crafted stone tools, hunted, and created art. Using sites across Peddapalli to Adilabad, Amarabad, Nalgonda, Utnoor and Thogarrai, Haragopal will unravel the mysteries of the palaeolithic tools and wall art, and what they tell us.

When: Friday; 6.30pm

Where: Lamakaan Open Cultural Centre, Banjara Hills

Entry: Free. Call 9642731329 for more information