Week-long digital exhibition to mark 130th birth anniversary of Ambedkar

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a week-long digital exhibition to mark the 130th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

“The Department of Art, Culture and Languages (ACL) of the Delhi government has launched the first edition of Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival, a week-long exhibition marking the 130th birth anniversary of social reformer and revolutionary BR Ambedkar. The festival will commemorate the memory of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, an ardent advocate of human rights and education, who has played a pivotal role in drafting the constitution of India. Through such a festival, the Delhi government seeks to promote the teachings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the people, especially the youth in Delhi,” the government said in a statement.

Delhi’s art and culture minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government is constantly striving to promote the values and teachings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, along with his contributions to framing India’s constitution. Such events will instil and encourage a sense of pride in the people, while they work around the theme of equality for all, which is, in today’s times, struggling to regain its lost essence.”

In the 2021-22 budget, the Delhi government had set aside ₹10 crore each for programmes to be organised on Bhagat Singh and Dr B R Ambedkar, as part of the government’s larger plan to mark 75 years of India’s Independence with celebrations over 75 weeks.

The government will also conduct a social media contest as part of which participants can upload their content on Instagram, Twitter or YouTube, tagging the ACL handles on each of the platforms. They would also be required to send the following information -- a social media link of their submission and a brief description of their work -- to ambedkar.delhigovt@gmail.com. “The categories of the submissions include reels or short video format, poetry/song/rap, or visual arts,” the press statement said.

“The winner of the competition, which will be announced on May 1, will be awarded ₹75,000, the first runner-up will be awarded ₹50,000 and the second runner-up will be awarded ₹25,000. For more information, the participants can visit artandculture.delhigovt.nic.in,” the statement said.