Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West UP industries to halt operations for clean Ganga during Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Dec 04, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The state government, along with the pollution control department, has devised a roster to regulate industrial operations on specific dates corresponding to the Mahakumbh bathing schedule.

Over 500 industrial units across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh have been directed to ensure “zero” discharge during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. These units will only be allowed to carry out dry production activities, with strict measures in place to prevent water pollution during the event.

The Ganga river-bed, near Sangam in Prayagraj (File)
The Ganga river-bed, near Sangam in Prayagraj (File)

The state government, along with the pollution control department, has devised a roster to regulate industrial operations on specific dates corresponding to the Mahakumbh bathing schedule.

Bhuvan Prakash Yadav, regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, explained that water discharged from these districts takes 7 to 9 days to reach the Ganges in Prayagraj. Accordingly, the roster mandates zero discharge from industries at least four days before each bathing day.

The first bathing day is Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, followed by the first Shahi Snan on Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2025.

To enforce the directive, vigilant committees have been formed across the 11 districts. Yadav stated, “These committees will monitor effluent discharge and ensure strict action against violators.”

Impact on Industries

An estimated 500 industries, including sugar mills, textile mills, paper mills, and rubber units, will be affected for 24 days spread across the six major bathing days.

Ankit Singhal, former secretary of the Indian Industries Association (Meerut Unit), expressed concern about recurring shutdowns. “Industries bear the brunt of shutdowns due to air quality issues, Kanwar Yatra, Kumbh, and other occasions. While ‘zero discharge’ is pollution-free discharge, many industries opt for closure due to the high costs of treatment plants,” he said.

The affected districts include Bijnor, Amroha, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr.

box

Major Kumbh bathing dates

Paush Purnima: January 13, 2025

Makar Sankranti (Royal Bath): January 14, 2025

Mauni Amavasya (Royal Bath): January 29, 2025

Basant Panchami (Royal Bath): February 3, 2025

Magh Purnima: February 12, 2025

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On