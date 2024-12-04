West UP industries to halt operations for clean Ganga during Mahakumbh

Over 500 industrial units across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh have been directed to ensure “zero” discharge during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. These units will only be allowed to carry out dry production activities, with strict measures in place to prevent water pollution during the event. The Ganga river-bed, near Sangam in Prayagraj (File)

The state government, along with the pollution control department, has devised a roster to regulate industrial operations on specific dates corresponding to the Mahakumbh bathing schedule.

Bhuvan Prakash Yadav, regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, explained that water discharged from these districts takes 7 to 9 days to reach the Ganges in Prayagraj. Accordingly, the roster mandates zero discharge from industries at least four days before each bathing day.

The first bathing day is Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, followed by the first Shahi Snan on Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2025.

To enforce the directive, vigilant committees have been formed across the 11 districts. Yadav stated, “These committees will monitor effluent discharge and ensure strict action against violators.”

Impact on Industries

An estimated 500 industries, including sugar mills, textile mills, paper mills, and rubber units, will be affected for 24 days spread across the six major bathing days.

Ankit Singhal, former secretary of the Indian Industries Association (Meerut Unit), expressed concern about recurring shutdowns. “Industries bear the brunt of shutdowns due to air quality issues, Kanwar Yatra, Kumbh, and other occasions. While ‘zero discharge’ is pollution-free discharge, many industries opt for closure due to the high costs of treatment plants,” he said.

The affected districts include Bijnor, Amroha, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr.

Major Kumbh bathing dates

Paush Purnima: January 13, 2025

Makar Sankranti (Royal Bath): January 14, 2025

Mauni Amavasya (Royal Bath): January 29, 2025

Basant Panchami (Royal Bath): February 3, 2025

Magh Purnima: February 12, 2025

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025