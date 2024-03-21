 ‘Western/short clothes strictly forbidden’: Odisha varsity dress code for fest - Hindustan Times
‘Western/short clothes strictly forbidden’: Odisha varsity dress code for fest

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 21, 2024 04:59 PM IST

VSSUT vice-chancellor professor Bansidhar Majhi said the main objective is to promote Indian dresses during the events "to showcase our culture"

Authorities of a technological university in Sambalpur district of Odisha in Burla have asked students not to wear western clothes and short dresses during an upcoming university festival and threatened to send back home those who flout the decree.

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla said “western/vulgar/short dresses are strictly forbidden inside the University campus during the ‘Techno-Cultural Fest 2024’ festival”.

“Entry will be prohibited if students are found wearing short clothes, half pants and miniskirts during the event. Students who do not wear ethnic outfits during the event will be sent back from the main gate and will not be allowed to attend the function,” the order signed by the registrar stated.

Students have been instructed to wear Indian traditional/ authentic dresses for the event.

VSSUT vice-chancellor professor Bansidhar Majhi said the main objective is to promote Indian dresses during the events “to showcase our culture”.

“We have asked all boys and girls students to wear traditional clothes by which we can add value to the cultural fest. Earlier, during our convocation, we had also asked the students to wear traditional attire. The National Education Policy also states to include and promote culture and the annual event is a big event where we can promote it,” he said.

In 2018, the Rajasthan government had come up with a dress code for students, asking them to wear salwar kameez or sarees on college premises instead of western outfits. It, however, was revoked after receiving a lot of flak from students.

