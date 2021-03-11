Home / Cities / Others / What happened in U’khand will also happen in UP: Akhilesh
others

What happened in U’khand will also happen in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that what happened in Uttarakhand might get replicated in Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:13 PM IST
HT Image

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that what happened in Uttarakhand might get replicated in Uttar Pradesh.

He was referring to recent developments in Uttarakhand that saw Trivendra Singh Rawat resigning as the chief minister and Tirath Singh Rawat becoming the new CM, barely a year before the state is scheduled for Assembly polls.

Akhhilesh yet again attacked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for claiming credit for the “projects of previous SP government” and said: “The chief minister taking selfie on Wednesday has been splashed in newspapers and social media. The project seen in the background is SP government’s project”.

Yogi Adityanath took selfie at a dam project that he inaugurated in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav said this at a press conference in Moradabad ahead of the bicycle rally he is scheduled to flag off on Friday in the neighbouring Rampur. The SP is taking out bicycle rally from Rampur to Lucknow in support of party’s Rampur MP Azam Khan who is currently in jail in connection with the cases filed against him over alleged anomalies in Maulana Jauhar University, Rampur.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

“Even the jobs that BJP government claimed to have provided were the ones created in previous government’s tenure,” he said.

Taking about three new Central farm laws, Akhilesh said, ‘The laws will ruin small, medium farmers and agricultural labourers.”

On West Bengal assembly polls, Akhilesh said: “BJP has been conspiring there but Mamata Banerjee will be chief minister again. Samajwadi Party is supporting her party in West Bengal.”

ON ALLIANCE

Yadav indicated that his party would not ally with his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) for UP Assembly polls 2022.

“Samajwadi Party’s experience will big political parties had not been good. We will not ally with any big political parties. We will take smaller parties on board,” he said, but when asked about Shivpal Yadav and his PSP-L, he quipped, “Yes, indeed his party is small. Samajwadi Party will ally with small parties but not with those that have any BJP link”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP