What the new names and symbols imply

Mumbai:

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued an interim order freezing the name and ‘bow-and-arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena. This came after a dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and the rival camp led by Sena rebel and chief minister Eknath Shinde over who represents the “real party.”

The Shiv Sena, which was formed in 1966, was allocated the bow-and-arrow symbol by the ECI in 1989.

Eventually, the ECI allocated the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for Uddhav Thackeray and the mashaal (flaming torch) symbol. Shinde got Shiv Sena Balasahebanchi and the dhal-talwar (a shield with a pair of sheathed swords) symbol.

For now, and till the Commission decides who the real Shiv Sena is, the two will have to fight elections including those to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on these totems.

What does the ECI decision mean?

The ECI’s interim judgement on Saturday to freeze the Shiv Sena’s original name and symbol means that neither faction of the party can use the name -- Shiv Sena -- in its original form or the party’s three-decade-old symbol, bow-and-arrow.

Why was this decision made?

It came after Shinde sought recognition from the ECI as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. Shinde initiated proceedings under the Election Symbols (Reservations and Allotment) Order, 1968, staking claim over the name and the right to use the party’s ‘bow-and-arrow’ symbol. The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to stay the ECI from deciding on the matter. On October 4, Shinde faction approached the ECI again, pointing out that the byelection in Andheri (East) assembly constituency was scheduled on November 3, and hence the decision on the election symbol needed to be taken urgently.

Are these symbols and names permanent?

This is pending a final decision on the dispute between the Thackeray and Shinde camps. Till then, both the groups shall be known by the names that they have chosen—Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena Balasahebanchi for Eknath Shinde.

Their symbols will be the mashaal (flaming torch) and the dhal-talwar (a shield with a pair of sheathed swords). The two factions are allowed to use the party names and symbols for the November 3 Andheri (East) byelection and till further decision on the dispute is taken by the ECI. If the civic polls are held before that, they will have to use the same names and symbols.

Is the Shiv Sena name history now?

The new names of the two parties are linked to the original Shiv Sena, but there is no clarity on when the ECI may adjudicate upon and decide the outcome of the dispute between the two factions.