WhatsApp-armed youth create awareness among Sonbhadra tribals

A group of volunteers associated with Banwasi Seva Ashram, in Myorpur area of Sonbhadra, is trying to create awareness among locals, including tribals, through WhatsApp to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The group is also trying to give pointers on what to do and what not to in case someone begins to show Covid-19-like symptoms.

The volunteers try to promote home remedies to keep Covid-19 at bay.

The awareness drive has been launched at the initiative of the Banwasi Seva Ashram’s senior functionary, Shubha Bahan, said Jagat Vishwakarma, who is leading the team of volunteers.

A WhatsApp group has been created for every 10 people possessing android phones in around 15 villages in remote areas. Each group has a volunteer. Each volunteer has circulated these home remedies, Vishwakarma said.

Vishwakarma said that home remedies include taking steam, gargling thrice with lukewarm water and a pinch of salt, applying pure mustard oil on nostrils, chewing mulethi (Glycyrrhiza glabra), clove or misri (rock sugar) in case of sore throat, making a decoction of large cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper with spices and taking it twice daily. Every member of the house should take decoction in these days. Further, people are advised not to roam outside the house in case of fever, cold, cough or sneezing, and to avoid crowded places.

If you have a cold, cough, fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, weakness, redness in the eyes, headache, difficulty in breathing, consult a doctor without wasting time. Without consulting doctors, do not take medicines. Keep paracetamol at home and take it in case of fever. It can be taken at an interval of eight hours. If fever remains for more than 24 hours, consult a doctor and have yourself tested, he added.

The literate youths read out the message for the elderly and appeal to them to follow the advice.

Volunteers have forwarded the remedies on WhatsApp groups in villages, including Jigan Tola, Ahir Budhwa, Manrutola, Kudpana, Faripan, Purvi Deohar, Manbasa, Jharo, and Jharo Khas, Majhauli.

Volunteer Raghunath Bhai said, “We also demonstrate how to take steam after boiling water in a mid-size bowl.”

The volunteers appealed to the people not to fall in trap of exorcists in case of ailments. Only take medicines by consulting doctors, they exhort.