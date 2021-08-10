Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Wheat scam in Punjab: Senior SAD leader points the finger at minister; seeks CBI probe
others

Wheat scam in Punjab: Senior SAD leader points the finger at minister; seeks CBI probe

At least 87,160 quintal of wheat went missing from the warehouses of the Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (Pungrain) in Jandiala Guru sub-division of Amritsar district
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Senior Akali leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged grain scam in Amritsar. Pointing the finger of suspicion at Punjab food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Grewal said the scam could not have been executed without the involvement of senior functionaries and politicians. He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter, as this was not the first time that a discrepancy had come to light.

At least 87,160 quintal of wheat went missing from the warehouses of the Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Limited (Pungrain) in Jandiala Guru sub-division of Amritsar district.

Grewal said that siphoning off of grain valued at between 16 and 20 crore in Pungrain godowns in Amritsar district alone, could not have been carried out by a single inspector or officer, and without connivance of officials and politicians. He has also sought a separate probe into last year’s leak of a purported chat between a Punsup district manager and a trader regarding allowing the sale of paddy bought at lower rates from other states to procurement agencies at the minimum support price (MSP) in Punjab.

“The practice of buying cheaper paddy from other states and selling it to government agencies here had been going on for quite some time, but nothing has been done,” claimed Grewal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP