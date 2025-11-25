When Dharmendra addressed 3 public meetings in Mathura in a single day

Despite being a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) herself, three-time Mathura MP Hema Malini had to rely on her actor-husband Dharmendra to connect with voters in the Jat-dominated constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On April 14, 2019, Dharmendra addressed three public meetings in a single day at Sonkh, Baldev, and Mant. Dharmendra addresses a public meeting during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign for his wife, Hema Malini, in Mathura. (HT File)

Residents of Sonkh town still recall that Sunday when, responding to public demand, Dharmendra recited his iconic dialogues from the film Sholay while appealing to villagers to vote for Hema Malini. He humorously warned that if they did not support his wife, he would “climb onto a tank” in the village and come down only after they agreed to vote for her.

Sonkh, the first stop of the day, is a Jat-dominated town in Mathura district.

After completing his address, the crowd insisted he repeat some popular Sholay dialogues. Dharmendra obliged with improvised lines aimed at seeking support for Hema Malini.

“Gaon walo, agar Basanti ko vote nahi diya to main tanki par chad jaunga (Villagers, if you do not vote for Basanti—Hema Malini—I will climb the water tank),” he declared, drawing loud applause.

Despite his age, Dharmendra maintained his trademark humour. He also clarified a long-circulated rumour, saying it was untrue that he had wanted to play the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay.

“I was such a handsome person—why would I play a character who chews tobacco?” he joked.

At Baldev, Dharmendra continued to charm the crowd and even attempted to whistle, though he missed the note. He promised to share a meal with villagers if Hema Malini won the election. Though Hema Malini has won the Mathura parliamentary seat three times, Dharmendra joined her on the campaign trail only during the 2019 polls.

The “He-Man” of Bollywood had last visited Mathura in 2018 when Hema Malini purchased a house in Vrindavan, part of her constituency.