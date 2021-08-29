Who decided on Capt as leader for 2022 polls, Pargat’s poser to Rawat

Jalandhar Punjab Congress general secretary and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh has questioned state party affairs in-charge, Harish Rawat, on his statement that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be the leadership face of the Congress in 2022 assembly polls.

“Rawat should explain who took the decision and when. If such a decision has been taken, then it will have an impact on the politics of Punjab,” Pargat said, adding that according to his understanding, the Mallikarjun Kharge committee, formed to end factionalism in the Punjab unit in June, had decided that the state assembly polls would be held under the leadership of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

On Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement last week that, “Without having the power to decide, being a mere showpiece is useless,” Pargat added that Sidhu was pointing to Rawat.

On the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Pargat said the issue needed to be dealt with transparency and without legal complications.

“We should not get stuck in any legal tangles like the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. The CM needs to work with compassion,” he added, claiming that the party needed to call a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) under the supervision and monitoring of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) to ensure Punjab’s citizens know the truth.

On the use of force on farmers in Haryana on Saturday, Pargat, said, “The BJP is intentionally disrupting the peaceful protest of farmers and is down to playing its dirty games. The SAD is equally responsible for giving the country these three black farm laws, as it had a cabinet berth in the Central government, but did not stop it.”