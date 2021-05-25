Widely publicise free treatment of black fungus for poor: HC to Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) that 1,000 hospitals were being empanelled for the treatment of mucormycosis, apart from the 130 existing hospitals treating fungal ailments as well as the 19 medical and surgical packages earmarked for treating the infection under the Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

MJPJAY facilitates cashless treatments to needy patients from below poverty line.

HC has directed the state to widely publicise the facility for the “poorest of poor, the illiterate and semi-literate as well as those living in tribal belts”.

The information was furnished by the state in a suo motu public interest litigation (SMPIL) instituted by HC after news reports pointed to shortage of oxygen, black marketing of essential drugs to treat Covid-19 and issues pertaining to the last rites of victims of coronavirus. After reports raised an alarm on the rising number of mucormycosis cases in the state and the plight of people from the economically weaker sections who contracted the infection but were unable to afford treatment for it, the court included the issue in the PIL.

The state government on May 18, through a government resolution (GR), had said that the grievances of the underprivileged would be considered, and that the treatment for black fungus infection would be covered under MJPJAY.

A division bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Bhalchandra Debadwar in a hearing of the SMPIL on May 21 had asked the state government to ensure “proper distribution” of Amphotericin B injections and other medicines required to treat black fungus and consider the request to cover its treatment – which can cost nearly ₹8- ₹10 lakh – under MJPJAY.

On Monday, chief public prosecutor DR Kale for the state said that in line with the May 18 GR, medicines for treating mucormycosis would be made available through district civil surgeons. Referring to a report filed by the regional manager of state health insurance society, Kale said expenses for mucormycosis treatment would be capped, so that non-government hospitals do not raise exorbitant bills.

The state government further said that antifungal medicines required for the treatment of the ailment would be provided free of cost to patients admitted in pre-identified hospitals, and district civil surgeon and state health assurance society would reimburse the cost of the drugs. He added that daily consumption of medicines while treating mucormycosis patients would also be monitored through MJPJAY web portal.

“The hospitals treating mucormycosis patients would display instructions for the public at large at conspicuous places and make information as regards availability of beds on the portal. This would prevent unscrupulous elements [hospitals] from fleecing poor people by raising large bills. Needless to state, the list of hospitals identified for such treatment and through which the medicines would be made available should also be given wide publicity, so that patients do not land in the wrong hospital for availing treatment on mucormycosis,” noted the bench in its order.

The court further directed the government lawyer to take instructions and address the issue of availability of medicines or injections necessary for treating mucormycosis patients and posted the further hearing of the SMPIL on Tuesday.