Wife hangs self, panicked man tries to dispose body in Shahjahanpur

A woman reportedly died by suicide, in the Tilhar police station area of Shahjahanpur, prompting a panicked response from her husband, who tried to dispose of the body in a suitcase overnight. However, he was apprehended before that. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, Savita, 35, a resident of Mohalla Pakka Katra, was found hanging from the doorframe of her house by her husband, Ashok Kumar, around 1 am on Sunday. Ashok, a recovery agent for a private bank, had stepped out to watch a wedding procession in the neighbourhood. Upon returning, he discovered his wife’s body hanging and was gripped by panic.

Fearing arrest, Ashok allegedly took down the body and packed it into a suitcase. He then sat beside it the entire night, too terrified to step out and dispose of the remains. He silenced his children and elderly mother, worried that any sound or movement could alert the neighbours or police.

By morning, police received a tip and swiftly arrived at the scene, led by circle officer Jyoti Yadav and station house officer Rakesh Kumar. The body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The autopsy confirmed death by hanging. While initial investigation points to suicide, police have not ruled out other possibilities. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” said SP Rajesh Dwivedi. “This has also been corroborated by the couple’s children. Nevertheless, a post-mortem examination is being conducted and further action will be taken based on the report and any complaints received.”

Savita, who worked as a domestic helper, had been married to Ashok since 2010. The couple had three children: 14-year-old Sandhya, 8-year-old Aman, and 3-year-old Rohit. Aman suffers from blood cancer, a condition that had reportedly caused immense emotional and financial stress. Neighbours and acquaintances claimed that Ashok and Savita often quarreled, adding to her distress.

“She had already spent a significant sum on Aman’s treatment and appeared to be mentally disturbed. It is suspected that this ongoing pressure pushed her toward taking the extreme step,” a local resident said. Police also confirmed that Savita had attempted suicide in the past, indicating a history of mental health struggles.

SHO informed Savita’s family, who reside in Aligarh. They have arrived in Shahjahanpur but have not submitted a formal complaint.