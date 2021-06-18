Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wild elephant kills two in Bihar’s Araria district

An eight-year-old boy was playing outside his house at Manikpur village when the elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot. The animal has also killed a man whose identity could not be ascertained
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Two persons were killed after a wild elephant attacked them in Narpatganj police station area of Araria district of Bihar on Thursday. The elephant had strayed into the area from Nepal’s forest.

An eight-year-old boy was playing outside his house at Manikpur village when the elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot. The animal also killed a man whose identity could not be ascertained. Locals found the man’s body in mud and reported to the police.

The animal destroyed houses and damaged a tractor that came in its way. Shopkeepers at Fulkaha market downed the shutters on Thursday.

Police and forest officials tried to capture the elephant which is said to have left for Jogbani and Kursakanta areas of the district.

Station house officer (SHO) of Narpatganj police station, Sunil Kumar Singh, said on Friday villagers had been asked to remain alert.

Pachyderms from Nepal forest often stray into Indian villages along the border in search of food. “They are mostly hungry and stray into villages as this part has a bumper crop this season,” Supaul district forest officer Sunil Kumar Sharan said, adding, “We are planning a strategy to check their menace.”

Recently, Bihar minister (environment and forest) Neeraj Kumar Singh directed the forest officials to assess the damage caused by elephants along Indo-Nepal border.

