Will implement steps to ensure proper post-Covid care, govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Thursday told the Delhi high court that it was “actively considering” an expert committee’s recommendations, which included providing telemedicine assistance to those suffering from post-Covid health issues

After accepting the government submissions, the court disposed of the plea seeking a ramping up of testing, through which it was monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the capital for the past several months.

In a status report filed before a bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli, the Delhi government has said its committee had recommended that post Covid-care clinics -- similar to the ones that are functional in major hospitals in Delhi since mid-October 2020 -- may also be set up in other Covid designated hospitals.

Advocate Satyakam, additional standing counsel, Delhi government, told the court that a decision on the suggestion would be taken at the earliest.

On December 23, 2020, the court had directed the Delhi government to frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with post Covid-19 complications relating to the lungs and other vital organs.

The direction was issued by the court after petitioner, advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who had sought the ramping up of testing in the city, had told the court that there should be some SOPs for managing post Covid-19 complications as well.

On Thursday, while noting the government’s submission, the court said it has no doubt that the Delhi government will act in a proactive manner to deal with the pandemic as well the post-infection complications to save lives.

“We have no doubt that the Delhi government will act in a proactive manner to ensure that all contingencies which arise on account of Covid and post-Covid complications would be dealt with to save the precious lives.”

It also recorded the submissions made by advocate Malhotra and said, “It is thanks to the orders passed by this court and its implementation (by the Delhi government) that lives of a large number of citizens of Delhi have been saved and people were able to overcome the scourge of the pandemic.”

The court, while observing that the Covid-19 cases being reported daily was substantially lower now than at the peak of the infection, disposed of the plea by Malhotra. It also said the vaccination programme was due to be rolled out from next week and “large-scale arrangements were being made to ensure a full roll-out of the vaccination process”.

The court noted that all parties in the matter have participated in a non-adversarial manner and orders passed have been “received and acted upon by the authorities in the spirit in which they were intended”.