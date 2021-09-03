Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will not just win bypolls, but 2022 assembly polls too: BJP’s HP in-charge

BJP’s Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said the saffron party will break the myth that no party repeats the government in Himachal
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:18 AM IST
BJP Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna (HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all geared up for byelections to three assembly segments and one parliamentary constituency, in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna said on Thursday.

He was addressing a press conference here after presiding over a Tridev Workshop of Dharamshala block.

Khanna said the Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the elections schedule anytime soon. “We are all geared up and will register an emphatic victory,” he said adding that the coordination between the organisation and government has benefited the common people immensely and atmosphere is in BJP’s favour.

He said the BJP will not just win the byelections, but also repeat the government in 2022 general assembly polls. “We will surely break the myth that no party repeats the government in Himachal,” he said adding that opposition Congress stands nowhere.

He said party has already started working for the Shimla MC elections too.

