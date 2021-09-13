Will stand by SKM, but want farmers to contest polls: Charuni

Reiterating his stand on “Mission Punjab”, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Sunday that he will bring farmers, labourers and intellectuals on one platform to fight the assembly elections in the state, slated for next year.

Interacting with the media after taking part in a mahapanchayat in Sirsa, Charuni said he will continue to support the farmers’ agitation led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The SKM had earlier suspended him for his ‘Mission Punjab’ stand.

“I have a different view from SKM. I want farmers and labourers to contest the next assembly polls in Punjab. I want to make it clear that I will not contest the polls. There is a lot of resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the country and the massive crowd turning up for our rallies shows that people want to get rid of the party,” he added.

The farmer leader also slammed the government over the recent announcement of hike in minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops.

“The announced MSP is not sufficient. The input costs have risen but the government has hiked MSP only a little, which will not help them in gaining profit. We have decided a pan-India shut down on September 27,” Charuni added.