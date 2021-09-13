Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Will stand by SKM, but want farmers to contest polls: Charuni
others

Will stand by SKM, but want farmers to contest polls: Charuni

Charuni said he will continue to support the farmers’ agitation led by SKM, which had earlier suspended him for his ‘Mission Punjab’ stand
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Charuni says his view differs from SKM and he wants farmers and labourers to contest the next assembly polls in Punjab. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Reiterating his stand on “Mission Punjab”, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Sunday that he will bring farmers, labourers and intellectuals on one platform to fight the assembly elections in the state, slated for next year.

Interacting with the media after taking part in a mahapanchayat in Sirsa, Charuni said he will continue to support the farmers’ agitation led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The SKM had earlier suspended him for his ‘Mission Punjab’ stand.

“I have a different view from SKM. I want farmers and labourers to contest the next assembly polls in Punjab. I want to make it clear that I will not contest the polls. There is a lot of resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the country and the massive crowd turning up for our rallies shows that people want to get rid of the party,” he added.

The farmer leader also slammed the government over the recent announcement of hike in minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops.

RELATED STORIES

“The announced MSP is not sufficient. The input costs have risen but the government has hiked MSP only a little, which will not help them in gaining profit. We have decided a pan-India shut down on September 27,” Charuni added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch holds dialogue on revival of economy, social issues

Nova Cycles chairman Harmohinder Singh Pahwa dies of heart attack

SAD must repent favouring black laws on September 17, claims AAP

Ludhiana: 6 Lodhi Club executive members put on notice for misconduct
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP