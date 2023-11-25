close_game
News / Cities / Others / Winter is coming: Lucknow set for gradual temperature drop post Monday, says IMD

Winter is coming: Lucknow set for gradual temperature drop post Monday, says IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 25, 2023 09:37 PM IST

The current minimum temperature in Lucknow is 13.5 degrees, and it may decrease to 11- or 10-degrees Celsius post November 27.

LUCKNOW: The Indian Meteorological Department predicts that Lucknow will witness a foggy week with isolated spells of rain and thundershowers in some areas on Monday, November 27, as winter gently takes hold.

IMD predicts that most parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain dry over the next week. (HT Photo)
IMD predicts that most parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain dry over the next week. (HT Photo)

Mohd Danish, the in-charge of the Meteorological Department in Lucknow, stated, “Lucknow will experience shallow fog in the coming days, with the possibility of some cloudiness on Sunday and Monday. Following that, shallow to moderate fog is expected. Although the harsh winters are anticipated to be a few weeks away, temperatures are forecasted to drop slightly after Monday. Until the day after tomorrow (Monday), temperatures will exhibit a rising trend, but afterward, a gradual drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected.”

The current minimum temperature in Lucknow is 13.5 degrees, and it may decrease to 11- or 10-degrees Celsius post November 27. Despite the cloudiness, the IMD predicts that most parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain dry over the next week, extending until the beginning of December. However, exceptions include Lalitpur, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, and Allahabad, where there is a slight possibility of rain and thundershowers.

