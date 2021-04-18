With 1,392 cases, Himachal records biggest single-day spike so far

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday saw its highest single-day spike of the year with 1,392 cases. The new cases took the state’s caseload to 75,587. The death toll climbed to 1,167 after 12 patients succumbed to the contagion in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 258 were reported in Kangra, 233 in Solan, 219 in Hamirpur, 208 in Shimla, 126 in Mandi, 95 in Bilaspur, 91 in Una, 73 in Sirmaur, 38 in Chamba, 32 in Kullu, 18 in Lahul-Spiti and one in Kinnaur.

The active cases shot up to 8,444 while recoveries reached 65, 947 after 647 patients recuperated.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with a cumulative tally of 12,026 cases followed by Kangra (12, 234 and Mandi (11,655). Solan’s tally stands at 9,451, Una 5,333, Kullu 4,980, Sirmaur 4,784, Hamirpur 4,572, Bilaspur 3,987, Chamba 3,495, Lahaul-Spiti 1,541 and Kinnaur 1, 502.