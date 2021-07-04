With 2 deaths, J&K sees lowest single-day fatality count since April

With two deaths, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 related deaths since April 17. As many as 338 fresh infections were also reported on the day.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT stood at 497 with active cases dropping to 4,048. The UT had witnessed the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13. There were 238 cases and one death in Kashmir valley. Jammu division saw 100 infections and one fatality. The last time the UT had reported two deaths was on April 16.

The recovery rate has also to climb to 97.35%.

Since the outbreak last year, J&K has recorded a total of 3,16,629 cases and 4,335 deaths.

Officials said 61,535 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the total number of tests beyond 1.01 million.

Officials said with 96 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 42 in Doda. Seven districts had no or single-digit cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.22 lakh cases and 1,964 deaths of the total. Jammu district has the highest number of 1,135 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 829 deaths.

From June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below 20 fatalities on a daily basis with four each on June 19 and June 23.