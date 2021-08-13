With 76 travellers testing positive in Reasi, J&K sees a spike in Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 176 Covid-19 infections, the highest in two weeks. The jump is owing to the 73 fresh cases in Jammu division’s Reasi district – all of whom have been found to be travellers. Two persons also succumbed to the disease in Jammu, taking overall the deaths to 4,395.

While Kashmir valley recorded 80 cases in the last 24 hours, Jammu division saw 96 cases.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in the UT this month. The last time that the UT had seen the single-day count crossing the 150-mark was on July 29 when there 181 cases.

In good news, however, as many as 164 patients also recovered from the virus. The active case count in the UT now stands at 1,307. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 300 followed by Jammu district with 128 active cases.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 3,23,061 infections since the pandemic outbreak last year and 3,17,359 people have recovered from the virus so far. Officials said 55,668 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.